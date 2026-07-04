Shared Lives

City streets, fleeting encounters and everyday moments form the heartbeat of Kolkata Collage, the upcoming Bengali anthology series directed by Partha Sen. More than just a backdrop, the City of Joy emerges as a character in its own right, shaping an emotionally layered narrative that explores the many shades of human relationships. The character posters were unveiled recently, offering audiences a glimpse into the lives that will come together in this anthology.

Through stories of love, loss, longing, companionship, regret and redemption, the series promises to capture the emotional complexities of everyday life while celebrating hope, resilience and the invisible bonds that connect people from different walks of life.

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The newly released character looks introduce the ensemble cast in their respective roles. Arpan Ghoshal plays Saptarshi, Rob Dey essays Samya, Srijla Guha stars as Anne, Basabdutta Chatterjee takes on the role of Shikha, Dulal Lahiri portrays Bireshwar, Debopriyo Mukherjee plays Mawdon and Ananya Sen appears as Priya. Each character represents a distinct emotional journey, with their lives expected to intertwine across the anthology’s four stories.

Speaking about the series, director Partha Sen expressed his excitement at collaborating with Sobsomoy as the platform expands its Bengali OTT slate. “This anthology brings together four distinct stories and an incredible ensemble cast. Working with each of them has been a wonderful experience, and I am excited to see how audiences respond to these stories,” he said.

“What fascinated me most about my character was that she wasn’t a bad person — she was a wounded one. She grew up in a home where her father was emotionally unavailable and abusive towards her mother, and when that’s the environment you grow up in, love starts to look very different. As a child, all she really wanted was to be seen and held, but over time she learned to protect herself instead. That’s why she comes across as sarcastic, controlling, and even a bit of a bully at times. It isn’t because she enjoys hurting people; it’s because hurting first feels safer than being hurt again. That became her defence mechanism. What I loved about playing her was discovering the vulnerability beneath all that toughness. Beneath the sharp remarks and the walls she’d built was still that little girl craving love, validation, and kindness,” said Srijla Guha.

"My character Mawdon is the thread that ties the anthology together, with the last story taking the viewers into his world, providing insight into his life. Mawdon is a simpleton, life has not been easy, but he has taken it upon himself to meet life and the people around him with a smile every day," said Debopriyo Mukherjee.

Blending intimate storytelling with a strong sense of place, Kolkata Collage aims to present a portrait of the city through the lives of its people. With its ensemble cast, emotionally driven narratives and Calcutta at its core, the anthology is set to stream soon, exclusively on Sobsomoy.