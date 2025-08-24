Rakhee, Shiboprosad-starrer drama ‘Aamar Boss’ trending at No. 2 on ZEE5

Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy-directed Aamar Boss is currently trending at No. 2 on the All-India trending list on ZEE5 following its digital premiere this month, Shiboprosad announced on Sunday.

“Aamar Boss is streaming on ZEE5. Currently the film occupies the second spot on the All-India trending list. All of this has been made possible because of the two of them,” he wrote on Facebook alongside a video of Rakhee and Sabitri Chatterjee on the sets of the film.

Aamar Boss released in theatres on May 9, marks the return of Rakhee Gulzar to Bengali cinema after more than two decades. It narrates a tale of a complex relationship between a mother and her son.

Shiboprosad plays Animesh Goswami, the head of a publishing startup who ticks every box of a toxic boss, in the film. At home he is a doting son who takes care of his aged mother, Subhra Goswami (Rakhee).

One day, she declares her decision to accompany her son to work. Warned by her son not to take offence at her frequent outbursts, the employees soon find themselves enveloped in her maternal warmth — and guided, often unasked, through matters of life and love.

Taking Animesh by surprise, Subhra even starts a daycare centre for employees’ aging parents at the office. What follows is a delightful mess, as the elderly guests upend the routine of the workplace, leading to a clash between Animesh and his mother.

Aamar Boss also features Srabanti Chatterjee as Animesh’s estranged wife. Sauraseni Maitra, Gourab Chatterjee, Sabitri Chatterjee, Kanchan Mullick, Shruti Das, Avery Sinha Roy, Aishwarya Sen and Uma Banerjee round out the cast.