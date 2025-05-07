Rajkummar Rao: 'There’s relatable factor in playing small town characters'

Actor Rajkummar Rao on Friday said the characters he often portrays in films, whether an everyday man or someone from a small town, come naturally to him as he has lived that life.

In a career of 15 years, Rao has portrayed small-town and everyday characters with striking authenticity in films such as "Kai Po Che", "Citylights", "Bareilly Ki Barfi", "Newton" and "Stree".

ADVERTISEMENT

"I have lived this life, I have seen them close, around me… As I have lived that life, so somewhere there’s a relatable factor with these characters,” he told reporters at the press conference here.

Rao is currently promoting his next film, romantic comedy "Bhool Chuk Maaf", directed by Karan Sharma and co-starring Wamiqa Gabbi.

Set in Varanasi, the film features Rajkummar Rao as Ranjan, a man eagerly awaiting his wedding day with his girlfriend Titli (Gabbi). However, he finds himself stuck in a time loop, waking up every day on the morning of his Haldi ceremony.

"Comedy is a very specialised form of art; it’s not easy. But thanks to Karan, he wrote such a nice story. Thanks to Dinoo (producer Dinesh Vijan), he presented it in such a nice way and now it’s all yours," Rao said about the movie.

Gabbi, known for shows and films such as "Jubilee", "Khufiya" and "Baby John", said she felt connected with her character, Titli.

"I am so glad that people have loved all those characters that I have played. When I read them, I related to them. Hence, I feel my audience will also relate. And I am so grateful that 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' came to me. I enjoyed playing Titli, it was so much fun. I think many girls are going to relate to her," she said.

Sharma said both Rao and Gabbi are not just "great actors but also great humans".

"I am very blessed that I got an opportunity to work with both of them,” he added.

Vijan, who has produced the movie under his banner Maddock Films, said that despite the many successful projects his production house has delivered, he still feels nervous before the release of a new film.

"Before the release I feel restless. Every Thursday I feel nervous. There's always nervousness because ultimately the audience is the judge.” "Bhool Chuk Maaf", which also features Seema Pahwa, Sanjay Mishra and Raghubir Yadav, will be released in cinemas on Friday.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.