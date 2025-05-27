Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi’s ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ mints over Rs 30 crore in four days

Karan Sharma’s Bhool Chuk Maaf, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, earned Rs 4.75 crore nett in India on its first Monday in theatres, taking its domestic total past the Rs 30-crore mark in four days, as per the latest trade reports.

According to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk, Bhool Chuk Maaf opened to Rs 7 crore nett in India. The romantic comedy collected approximately Rs 21 crore nett over its opening weekend at the domestic box office.

ADVERTISEMENT

As of Tuesday, the film’s total earnings in India stood at Rs 33.31 crore nett, as per figures shared by production house Maddock films.

Instagram

Bhool Chuk Maaf follows the story of a man who finds himself trapped in a time loop, reliving the day before his wedding. The cast also includes Sanjay Mishra, Raghuvir Yadav and Seema Pahwa in key roles.

On the other hand, Tom Cruise’s latest action thriller Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning has earned Rs 75.30 crore nett in India so far. Released in Indian theatres on May 17, a week before its global premiere, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning emerged as the biggest Hollywood opener of 2025 in India, earning Rs 16.50 crore at the domestic box office on Day 1.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, The Final Reckoning is Cruise’s eighth and final outing as spy Ethan Hunt.

Final Destination: Bloodlines, which hit theatres on May 16, has so far amassed Rs 45 crore nett in India.

Backed by Warner Bros., Final Destination: Bloodlines stars Richard Harmon,Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Owen Patrick Joyner, Rya Kihlstedt, Anna Lore and Brec Bassinger.