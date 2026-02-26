HBO renews finance drama ‘Industry’ for a fifth and final season

HBO has renewed its critically-acclaimed drama series Industry for a fifth and final season. The series created by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay follows ambitious young graduates navigating the world of London investment banking.

The show’s fourth season, which concludes its eight-episode run on March 1, focusses on former Pierpoint colleagues Harper (Myha'la) and Yasmin (Marisa Abela) as they are drawn into a high-stakes cat-and-mouse game when a flashy fintech company bursts onto the London scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President of HBO Programming and Head of HBO Drama Series and Films, said the show had established itself as one of the network's most distinctive offerings.

“For four seasons, Industry has thrilled us while examining power, money, politics, and class. Under Mickey and Konrad's ambitious and singular vision, it has solidified itself as an important contemporary, genre-bending drama in HBO's lineup that keeps viewers on the edge of their seat week after week,” she said.

The creators said the decision to end the show on their own terms was a deliberate one.

“We're privileged to have joined the small, esteemed club of dramas that have run for five seasons on HBO. This March marks a decade since we first began to conceive of the world of Industry,” Down and Kay said in a joint statement.

“For some time now we have been thinking about how best to end the show on an unparalleled high. Unlike some of our characters, we know when to leave a party... The characters will live on because of their world class performances. Seeing the HBO ident in front of our work will never stop being a thrill. It remains the best place to make television, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration well into the future,” they added.

Season four also features Kit Harington as tech founder Sir Henry Muck, alongside Ken Leung, Max Minghella, Kiernan Shipka, Kal Penn, Charlie Heaton and Claire Forlani.

Industry is produced by Bad Wolf production for HBO and the BBC, filmed entirely at Wolf Studios Wales. It is executive produced by Down and Kay alongside Jane Tranter, Kathleen McCaffrey and Rebecca Ferguson for the BBC.