Akshay Kumar raps with ghosts in ‘Bhooth Bangla’ song ‘Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge’

Akshay Kumar sets the floor ablaze in Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge, the first track from his upcoming horror comedy Bhooth Bangla, dropped by Zee Music Company on Thursday.

The four-minute-07-second-long video sees Akshay performing rapping with dancers dressed as ghosts.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Volume badhaao. Bangle se pehla gaana aa chuka hai… Aur iss gaane ka Bhooth sab pe chadega! #RamJiAakeBhalaKarenge. #BhoothBangla in cinemas on 10th April 2026,” reads the post o X.

Bhooth Bangla marks the long-awaited reunion of director Priyadarshan with Akshay Kumar. The cast also includes Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, Mithila Palkar, and Wamiqa Gabbi.

Produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor under the Balaji Telefilms banner, Bhooth Bangla is being made in association with Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films. Co-producers include Faara Sheikh and Vedant Baali.

The story has been written by Akash A Kaushik, while the screenplay is by Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair and Priyadarshan, with dialogues by Rohan Shankar.

Bhooth Bangla is set to release in theatres on April 10.