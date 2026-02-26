Aimee Lou Wood to star in TV adaptation of Charlotte Brontë’s ‘Jane Eyre’

Actress Aimee Lou Wood is set to star in the TV adaptation of Charlotte Brontë’s novel Jane Eyre, as per reports.

According to Deadline, the upcoming adaptation will be produced by Working Title Films, with the script written by Miriam Battye.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 1847 novel broke new ground with its intimate first-person voice and bold exploration of social hierarchy, desire and female independence. It charts the young protagonist’s coming of age and her complex love affair with Mr. Rochester.

The novel has been adapted for both film and television numerous times over the years. Ruth Wilson fronted the 2006 TV adaptation, Mia Wasikowska led Cary Fukunaga’s 2011 feature, and Charlotte Gainsbourg starred in Franco Zeffirelli’s 1996 version. Further details about the series are kept under the wraps.

In 2027, the novel will complete 180 years since its original publication.

Aimee rose to prominence with her role in the Netflix series Sex Education. Following her standout performance in the latest season of The White Lotus opposite Walton Goggins, Aimee received significant critical recognition, landing nominations at the Emmys, Golden Globes and SAG Awards.

Known for producing Love Actually, the Bridget Jones films, About Time, and 2005’s Pride and Prejudice, Working Title Films is currently developing an upcoming film adaptation of Sense and Sensibility, starring Daisy Edgar-Jones.