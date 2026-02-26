MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 26 February 2026

Aimee Lou Wood to star in TV adaptation of Charlotte Brontë’s ‘Jane Eyre’

The upcoming adaptation will be produced by Working Title Films, with the script written by Miriam Battye

Entertainment Web Desk Published 26.02.26, 01:08 PM
Aimee Lou Wood

Aimee Lou Wood File picture

Actress Aimee Lou Wood is set to star in the TV adaptation of Charlotte Brontë’s novel Jane Eyre, as per reports.

According to Deadline, the upcoming adaptation will be produced by Working Title Films, with the script written by Miriam Battye.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 1847 novel broke new ground with its intimate first-person voice and bold exploration of social hierarchy, desire and female independence. It charts the young protagonist’s coming of age and her complex love affair with Mr. Rochester.

The novel has been adapted for both film and television numerous times over the years. Ruth Wilson fronted the 2006 TV adaptation, Mia Wasikowska led Cary Fukunaga’s 2011 feature, and Charlotte Gainsbourg starred in Franco Zeffirelli’s 1996 version. Further details about the series are kept under the wraps.

In 2027, the novel will complete 180 years since its original publication.

Aimee rose to prominence with her role in the Netflix series Sex Education. Following her standout performance in the latest season of The White Lotus opposite Walton Goggins, Aimee received significant critical recognition, landing nominations at the Emmys, Golden Globes and SAG Awards.

Known for producing Love Actually, the Bridget Jones films, About Time, and 2005’s Pride and Prejudice, Working Title Films is currently developing an upcoming film adaptation of Sense and Sensibility, starring Daisy Edgar-Jones.

RELATED TOPICS

Aimee Lou Wood Sense And Sensibility Working Title Films
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

As Kerala becomes Keralam, New Delhi ‘eyes’ Indraprastha, a ‘Malgudi Days’ story holds a lesson

In RK Narayan’s ‘Lawley Road’, the authorities are wracked by the guilt of not being patriotic enough – like real politicians at present – so they go on a name-change spree
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, March 21, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

The way NCERT textbooks have been rewritten over the past decade is disgraceful

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT