Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’ sees massive Saturday jump, nears Rs 250-crore mark in India

After a slump in weekday collections, Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie witnessed a spike in earnings on Saturday, entering double digits for the first time in four days. The Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed gangster action drama is now inching closer to the Rs 250-crore mark at the domestic box office.

According to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, Coolie collected Rs 11.51 crore on its second Saturday, a 96.75 per cent jump from Friday’s Rs 5.85 crore nett earnings. With a Week 1 collection of Rs 229.65 crore nett, the total domestic earnings of the film stand at Rs 247.01 crore nett.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rajinikanth plays a former labour union leader who sets out to take revenge for his friend’s murder in Coolie. The film also features Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, Pooja Hegde, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj.

Meanwhile, Ayan Mukerji’s War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr, continues to trail behind the Rajinikanth-starrer. On Saturday, the film earned Rs 6.2 crore nett. As per Sacnilk, the film’s India total now stands at Rs 214.45 crore nett.

War 2 is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Roshan reprises his role as RAW agent Major Kabir Dhaliwal in this sequel.

On the other hand, Ashwin Kumar-directed animated mythological drama Mahavatar Narsimha continues to perform well at the domestic box office. Produced by Hombale Films and Kleem Productions, the film collected Rs 4.8 crore nett on Day 30, taking its total earnings in India to Rs 225.40 crore nett.