Rajinikanth, Nandamuri Balakrishna to be honoured at International Film Festival of India this year

Veteran actors Rajinikanth and Nandamuri Balakrishna will be honoured at the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) for completing 50 years in the film industry, union minister of state for information and broadcasting L. Murugan announced on Friday.

“Legendary actors Rajinikanth and Nandamuri Balakrishna will be felicitated for completing 50 years in cinema, marking a milestone that celebrates their enduring influence on Indian film culture,” Murugan said.

“They will be felicitated at the closing ceremony, recognising their iconic body of work, widespread popularity, and contribution to shaping Indian storytelling across decades," the union minister added while briefing reporters alongside Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

IFFI will run from November 20 to 28, with the closing ceremony scheduled at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium near Panaji. This year, the festival will depart from its traditional format and open with a gala float parade along D. B. Bandodkar Road.

Rajinikanth, who made his debut in 1975 with Apoorva Raagangal, rose from playing early negative roles to becoming one of Indian cinema’s most bankable and influential stars. His films continue to draw massive nationwide audiences.

Balakrishna, a leading figure in Telugu cinema and an MLA from the ruling TDP in Andhra Pradesh, has acted in over 100 films, including major hits such as Samarasimha Reddy, Simha, Aditya 369 and Muddula Mavayya.

Murugan said the festival continues to expand each year with new features. The opening parade will feature 12 tableaux from various states and government departments highlighting India’s diverse film heritage.

So far, 7,500 delegates have registered for the event, which will screen 270 films from 84 countries. Japan has been named the country of focus, while Spain will serve as the partner country and Australia as the spotlight country.

The lineup will also include award-winning titles from Cannes, Berlinale, Venice and other global festivals.