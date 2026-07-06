Rajbanshi-language short film ‘Dauki’ to begin international film festival journey

Rajbanshi-language short film Dauki, produced by Ankit Bagchi and written and directed by Sauvik Pandit, will soon begin its international film festival journey, the makers have said in a press release.

Set in North Bengal, the film follows a Rajbanshi poet struggling to publish poetry in his mother tongue while highlighting the challenges faced by regional languages.

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Through the story of a family, the film explores themes of language, identity and cultural preservation.

According to the makers, the narrative focuses on a father introducing his daughter to Rajbanshi myths and traditional practices such as Tista Buri Puja and Mecheni Khela, while reflecting on the historical significance of language movements and the importance of protecting indigenous languages.

The short film was shot in the Maynaguri region of Jalpaiguri district with the participation of members of the local Rajbanshi community.

“For decades, a burning question has lingered in the shadows of regional cinema: despite possessing an ancient lineage, a distinct language, and profound folklore, why has this community’s voice remained largely unspoken Dauki powerfully raises this question of historical deprivation and proudly stands as its most fitting answer,” the makers said in the press communique.

The cast includes Rajbanshi actors Parimal Ray, Rina Roy, Shreyasi Roy and Bapi Roy. Maynaguri folk artist Anindita Roy served as executive producer, while cinematography was handled by Kalpataru Jana. Local artists, including Subir Roy, Rajesh Ray, Sanghamitra Roy and Prasenjit Barman, also contributed to the project.

The title Dauki refers to the waterhen in the Rajbanshi language. According to the filmmakers, the bird serves as a metaphor for the struggle to preserve an indigenous community's language and heritage.

The makers said the film is expected to be screened at various international film festivals in the coming months, with the aim of taking stories from North Bengal to a global audience.