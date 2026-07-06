Ram Kapoor requests eviction from ‘Lock Upp’ after food shortage triggers meltdown

Actor Ram Kapoor reached his breaking point in the latest episode of Netflix reality show Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa, asking the makers to evict him after a food shortage triggered tensions inside the jail.

The drama unfolded after the inmates were left with just Rs 3,400 to buy food for everyone. Instead of spending the money, they collectively decided to go hungry in the hope that the makers would eventually provide food.

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The strategy backfired, however, as they lost the Rs 3,400 by the next morning as well, leaving the contestants without any food.

Ram then refused to participate in a task that would have earned the inmates food.

“Yeh show mere liye galat hai, main iss show ke liye galat hoon shayad. I should have not said yes to a show like this. So I need to exit this show as soon as possible. I am not participating in this show anymore,” he said.

Later, when host Riteish Deshmukh summoned the contestants for a task, he questioned their decision to rebel. He criticised the inmates for failing to manage their money wisely and then blaming the makers for not providing food.

When Akanksha Chamola accused Ram of initiating the protest, the actor admitted that he may have made the wrong choice by signing up for the show.

“I have learnt in this one week that maybe I have made a mistake. I chose this show by mistake. Whatever your rationale is, which is right, it's wrong for me. Yesterday, you made me realise that I am taking this show lightly, as if I am on a vacation. I know my positives and negatives, and I don't want to project the wrong image,” he said.

Ram added, “I don't want to give justifications like them. Now that I know the intensity of the gameplay, I know I don't belong here. I don't want to disrespect you, Farah, Netflix or this game by staying here, so I request you to please evict me now”.

However, Riteish urged him to stay, saying that his positivity and cheerful personality were among his greatest strengths.

Ram was not the only contestant who wanted to leave. Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, also broke down and requested Riteish to evict her so she could return to her children.

Riteish assured the contestants that they were his responsibility and would be looked after throughout their stay.

Hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan as the jailers, Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa features 14 celebrities living together in a controlled, high-pressure jail environment. The show streams on Netflix at 8 pm from Saturday to Thursday.