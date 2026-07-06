Travis Kelce broke down while exchanging vows with Taylor Swift, say wedding guests

NFL star Travis Kelce turned emotional and broke down while exchanging vows with singer-songwriter Taylor Swift during their July 3 wedding at Madison Square Garden, according to guests who attended the ceremony.

While the wedding was kept under wraps for weeks, guests have now shared details of the intimate ceremony with several news outlets.

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Swift and Kelce wrote their own vows. Swift's vows included a brief singing segment, two guests told NBC News.

According to People, an insider said “their vows were about 20 minutes each,” and the couple read them from gold books. Guests were also given embroidered handkerchiefs for emotional moments during the ceremony.

“You would think the bride would be the one crying more, but it was actually Travis that was more emotional,” one guest told NBC News.

According to one of the attendees, guests had to walk through a tunnel lined with photographs tracing Swift and Kelce's lives from childhood through their relationship before entering what the couple called their “Secret Garden”.

According to People, the venue “looked like a forest,” with ferns and trees forming part of the decor, while the arena seating was covered in white.

The couple's representatives said in a statement that comedian Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony. Instead of having a traditional wedding party, Swift's brother Austin Swift served as ‘Man of Honor’, while Kelce's brother Jason Kelce was the best man.

Following the ceremony, Swift's mother invited guests into the reception area, where a stage had been set up. Paul McCartney performed The Beatles’ I Want to Hold Your Hand. Stevie Nicks also performed.

Guests were served food from the couple's favourite New York City restaurants, including Italian cuisine, sushi and passed trays, with bars set up across the venue, People reported.

Swift did not perform during the wedding ceremony, but NBC News reported that she and Kelce sang their favourite rock song together at the rehearsal dinner the previous night.