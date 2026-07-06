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Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha to reunite on screen for untitled Delhi-set comedy film

The Shashie Vermaa directorial, which also stars Kumud Mishra, is scheduled to release in April 2027

Entertainment Web Desk Published 06.07.26, 11:43 AM
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha File Picture

Actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are set to reunite on screen in an untitled Delhi-set situational comedy directed by Shashie Vermaa.

The film, which also stars Kumud Mishra, is scheduled to release in April 2027, according to a press release.

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The project marks another collaboration between Fazal and Chadha, who previously appeared together in the Fukrey franchise. The first film released in 2013, followed by subsequent installments in 2017 and 2023.

Details of the film's plot have been kept under wraps.

Fazal was most recently seen in the drama series Raakh, which released in June. He will next be seen in Mirzapur: The Movie.

Chadha's last screen appearance was in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2024 series Heeramandi, in which she played Lajwanti. The series also featured Manisha Koirala, Sharmin Segal and Sanjeeda Sheikh, among others.

Fazal and Chadha also own a production banner Pushing Buttons Studios, champions “authentic, emotionally driven storytelling”. They tied the knot in 2020 and welcomed a baby daughter in 2024.

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