Alia Bhatt, Sharvari-starrer ‘Alpha’ crosses Rs 50 crore worldwide in opening weekend

Spy action thriller Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead, has crossed the Rs 50-crore mark at the global box office on its third day in theatres, trade figures show.

According to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, Alpha collected Rs 13.25 crore nett in India on its third day across 7,439 shows. The figure represents a 15.2 per cent increase over Saturday's nett collection of Rs 11.50 crore.

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With Sunday's earnings, the film's total India nett collection is estimated at Rs 34 crore, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 40.80 crore.

The first female-led instalment in the YRF Spy Universe opened with an estimated India net collection of Rs 9.25 crore on Friday before posting strong growth over the weekend.

In overseas markets, Alpha earned an estimated Rs 5 crore gross on Sunday, taking its international total to Rs 18 crore gross. The film's worldwide gross collection now stands at an estimated Rs 58.80 crore.

Set within the expanding YRF Spy Universe, Alpha stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in lead roles alongside Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and a cameo appearance by Hrithik Roshan.

Meanwhile, Baby Do Die Do, starring Huma Qureshi, has earned Rs 1.81 crore nett in India at the end of three days. Its worldwide gross stands at Rs 2.06 crore.

Elsewhere, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Cocktail 2 has collected around Rs 92.55 crore nett in India till Day 17. The global haul of the romantic drama stands at Rs 140.40 crore gross.

On the other hand, Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina and Sharvari has earned Rs 87.42 crore gross worldwide, including Rs 68.72 crore gross from India and Rs 18.70 crore gross overseas.

Akshay Kumar’s Welcome to the Jungle, meanwhile, has earned Rs 166.75 crore gross worldwide (Rs 136.80 crore India gross and Rs 29.95 crore gross overseas) in 11 days.