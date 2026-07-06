Tom Holland thought Christopher Nolan was unhappy with his performance in ‘The Odyssey’

Actor Tom Holland says he thought filmmaker Christopher Nolan was unhappy with his performance on the first day of filming The Odyssey after the director repeatedly called for cuts, only to later learn they were due to the technical limitations of IMAX cameras.

Speaking to Fandango, Holland said he was unfamiliar with the way IMAX film cameras operate.

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“Working with the Imax cameras for the first time is an experience,” Holland explained. “It is unlike anything I have ever seen before, and I didn’t know that it only ran for three minutes. So, I remember you would continue cutting, and I was with Jon [Bernthal], like, ‘Why does he keep cutting? Why does he keep doing that?’”

He added, “And in my head, I was like, ‘Does he not like what we’re doing? What is happening?’ And then, I remember it was actually [stunt coordinator] George Cottle that was like, ‘No, no, no, there’s only three minutes in the mag.’ I was like, ‘Oh, thank god.’ I thought I was totally shitting the bed in this scene.”

In The Odyssey, Holland plays Telemachus, the son of Matt Damon's Odysseus. The ensemble cast also includes Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, Elliot Page, Benny Safdie, Mia Goth and John Leguizamo.

The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 17.