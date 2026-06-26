‘Raja Shivaji’ OTT release: When and where to watch Riteish Deshmukh’s historical drama

Riteish Deshmukh-starrer Raja Shivaji is now streaming on Netflix, the streamer announced on Friday. The film is currently streaming on the platform in Hindi and Marathi.

Directed by Riteish, the historical drama, Raja Shivaji, hit theatres on May 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Vidroh karne aa rahein hai Raje. Watch Raja Shivaji, out now, in Marathi and Hindi, on Netflix,” reads the caption on Instagram.

Raja Shivaji chronicles the life and legacy of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh under Mumbai Film Company and presented by Jio Studios, it also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt and Vidya Balan in key roles.

Raja Shivaji also features Salman in a cameo appearance. He essays the role of Jiva Mahala, a brave warrior who saved Shivaji Maharaj’s life during the Battle of Pratapgad.

Earning over Rs 130 crore worldwide in its theatrical run, the film became the highest-grossing Marathi film ever and the eighth-highest-grossing Indian film of 2026.