Taylor Swift wedding: Police warned of large fan turnout in New York City

The wedding of pop icon Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce has drawn renewed attention after police who patrol the area reportedly said they have been warned that the July 3 event could draw large crowds of fans in New York City.

Variety reported that two NYPD officers patrolling near MSG on June 24 said they had been briefed about a possible influx of Taylor Swift fans, paparazzi and onlookers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The development comes after an event management company reportedly filed a permit application to host an event near Madison Square Garden (MSG) in New York City over the July 4 weekend, according to US media reports.

CNN reported, citing multiple city and law enforcement sources, that an event company known for planning weddings has submitted a permit application for “an event” in the vicinity of Madison Square Garden.

According to a city official, the application was filed with New York City's Street Activity Permit Office, which issues permits for events requiring the closure of streets, sidewalks or pedestrian plazas.

The official said neither Swift’s nor Kelce’s name appear on the permit application.

The application, first reported by the New York Times, seeks permission to close streets around Madison Square Garden from July 2 to July 4 for a planned “event”.

It also requests approval to install a tent or canopy outside the venue and outlines the need for trucks to deliver and unload materials in the area.

The planned road closures could significantly affect traffic in the busy Midtown Manhattan area, particularly during the July 4 holiday weekend when celebrations marking the United States’ 250th anniversary are also scheduled.

A FIFA World Cup match is scheduled to be held in neighbouring New Jersey on July 5.

Earlier this month, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani appeared to reference the couple's wedding while discussing city security preparations.

“We are the biggest city in the country. We are used to big events, and we are incredibly excited for this one,” Mamdani said at a press conference.

“We know it coincides with the Knicks’ Finals run. We know it coincides with July 4, America 250, Taylor Swift’s wedding — all happening at the same time —and we are so excited to welcome the world here.”

Swift's representatives did not comment on those remarks.

Ahead of the reported wedding festivities, both Swift and Kelce were seen spending time separately with close friends.

According to media reports, Swift recently hosted friends, including longtime friend Abigail Anderson, at her Rhode Island residence, while Kelce was spotted in California with a group that included his brother Jason Kelce, teammate Patrick Mahomes.