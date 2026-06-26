‘Bahubali: The Torch Bearer’ OTT release: When and where to watch the documentary

Bahubali: The Torch Bearer, a feature documentary revisiting the making of the Baahubali phenomenon, is now available to stream on Netflix, the streamer announced on Friday.

The documentary is currently streaming on the platform in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.

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“Witness the making of this magnus opus now. Watch Bãhubali the Torch Bearer, out now, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, only on Netflix,” reads the caption on Instagram.

Chronicling director S. S. Rajamouli’s vision and the physical transformation undertaken by Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, Bahubaali: The Torch Bearer is packed with behind-the-scenes footage and cast interviews.

It explores the legacy of one of Indian cinema’s most influential franchises.

“From production setbacks to financial crises, the “Baahubali” cast and crew recount the demanding journey behind the beloved epic film series,” reads the official logline on Netflix.

During an interview with Gulte, producer Shobu Yarlagadda the documentary explores the impact of Baahubali on the artists, technicians and everyone associated with the franchise.

He described it as a celebration of the film’s 10-year journey, its creative process and its influence on popular culture.

Directed by S. S. Rajamouli, Baahubali: The Beginning features Prabhas in a dual role alongside Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishna, Sathyaraj, Nassar and Tamannaah. It is the first film of the duology that concludes with Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

The film follows Sivudu (Prabhas), an adventurous young man who assists his love Avantika (Tamannaah) in rescuing Devasena (Anushka), the former queen of Mahishmati from the tyrannical rule of King Bhallaladeva (Rana Daggubati). The story was continued in the second instalment.

Baahubali 2 focusses on the rivalry between siblings Amarendra Baahubali (Prabhas) and Bhallaladeva (Daggubati). Bhallaladeva schemes against Amarendra, leading to his death at the hands of Kattappa. Years later, Amarendra's son (Sivudu) resolves to avenge his father's death.

Released theatrically on July 10, 2015, Baahubali: The Beginning emerged as the highest-grossing Telugu film of the year, earning Rs 650 crore gross worldwide, according to trade reports. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion raked in Rs 1788.06 crore gross worldwide.