Infeasibility grounds 15 airports under UDAN as regional flights face disruption

Around 15 airports developed under the UDAN scheme have temporarily ceased commercial operations due to multiple factors, including low passenger demand, lack of airline interest, and technical and operational challenges, raising concerns about the long-term sustainability of regional aviation.

Of these 15 airports, seven are in Uttar Pradesh, two in Punjab, and one each in Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

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Launched by the Modi government on October 21, 2016, the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS)-UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) aimed to make air travel affordable for ordinary citizens by providing subsidised flight services to smaller cities.

An expenditure of ₹10.45 crore was incurred to develop the Cooch Behar airport in Bengal, which became operational under the UDAN scheme on February 21, 2023. According to an airport official, commercial operations have remained suspended since mid-May. The official declined to comment further.

Most of these airports are facing challenges stemming from low passenger demand, making it difficult for airlines to operate services profitably.

Multiple sources, along with the ministry of civil aviation's (MoCA) reply in the Rajya Sabha on December 2, indicate that 15 airports developed under the UDAN scheme are currently not handling commercial passenger services. Some ceased operations in 2023, while others were suspended more recently.

According to a government response to the House, "these airports are temporarily non-operational under the UDAN scheme due to various reasons, including completion of the three-year VGF tenure, poor visibility conditions at VFR airports, daytime runway closures, shortage of aircraft, leasing issues, temporary discontinuation of operations by the airline concerned, novation of contractual obligations to other operators, and low passenger load factors (PLF)".

Viability Gap Funding (VGF) is the financial support given to airlines for maintaining affordable fares to promote connectivity to underserved and remote regions. Under Visual Flight Rules (VFR), pilots operate an aircraft primarily by navigating visually, relying on outside references rather than cockpit instruments. The civil aviation ministry has provided differing figures to the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, indicating that between 15 and 22 airports were not facilitating passenger flight services.

Responding on March 19 to a question from Congress MP Captain Viriato Fernandes, minister of state for civil aviation Murlidhar Mohol said: "As on March 19, there are 164 operational airports in the country, which include public sector airports, private airports and greenfield airports. In addition, 22 Airports Authority of India (AAI) airports are non-operational at present."

The March 19 reply, however, did not identify the 22 non-operational airports.

Some airports have also faced weather-related challenges. Shimla airport in Himachal Pradesh, the first airport inaugurated under the UDAN scheme on April 27, 2017, has periodically suspended services during the winter months.

According to the government's December 2 response in the Rajya Sabha, Shimla, Odisha's Rourkela and Karnataka's Kalaburagi were not operating scheduled flight services at the time. All three airports have since resumed commercial operations. Jodhpur airport, which was closed from late March to late April for runway repairs, is now fully operational.

Under the UDAN scheme, the number of operational airports has increased from 74 in 2014 to around 165 at present, supported by investments exceeding ₹1.4 lakh crore, according to government data.