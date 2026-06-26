Adventure ahoy

The celebrations for Saptadingar Guptodhon were every bit as adventurous as the film itself. On the top floor of Roots, the cast, crew and industry friends gathered for a lively success party that swapped treasure hunts for sushi platters, pizzas, pasta, cocktails and a dance floor that stayed packed well into the evening.

Leading the celebrations were director Dhrubo Banerjee alongside the film’s stars Abir Chatterjee, Ishaa Saha and Arjun Chakrabarty. The mood was relaxed, the music was loud enough to get everyone moving, and conversations flowed freely.

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“It’s incredibly heartening to see that audiences have embraced Sonada, Jhinuk and Abir Lal as people they genuinely want to spend time with. That’s quite rare. Usually, films come and go, but when viewers keep asking what happens to these characters next, you know you’ve created something special. We’re genuinely grateful for all the love the audience has showered on us,” said Ishaa Saha.

Abir kept things effortlessly classic, while Ishaa embraced summer in a breezy printed dress that perfectly suited the cheerful evening. Abir said, “Success is never something you can decode. If there were a formula, everyone would be making hit films. Perhaps it’s the adventure, perhaps it’s the mystery, or maybe it’s simply the warmth and effortless friendship between Sonada, Jhinuk and Abir Lal that people connect with. Whatever the reason, we’re thankful that audiences continue to come back with the same excitement every time.”

One of the biggest cheers of the evening came when Prosenjit Chatterjee, who makes a special cameo in Saptadingar Guptodhon, walked in. The veteran actor spent time chatting with the team, posing for photographs and congratulating everyone on the film’s achievement.

Also joining the celebrations were filmmaker Srijit Mukherji, actors Jisshu Sengupta, Saurav Das, Darshana Banik and several familiar faces from the Bengali film industry, turning the gathering into an informal reunion as much as a success bash.

No success party is complete without cake, and this one came with a fitting twist. The themed cake, inspired by the adventurous spirit of ‘guptodhon’, became the centrepiece of the evening as Dhrubo, Abir, Ishaa and Arjun gathered for the ceremonial cake-cutting. Phones immediately went up, cameras flashed and the room erupted in applause before everyone tucked into dessert.

Director Dhrubo Banerjee said, “When we made the first film, I never imagined it would grow into a franchise with such a loyal audience. That’s entirely because of the love people have given these stories over the years. What makes me happiest is seeing children, teenagers and young adults discovering these films together with their families. Their enthusiasm tells me that adventure stories rooted in our own culture still have a place, and I’m deeply grateful for that.”

The menu was just as indulgent as the celebrations. Guests grazed on an endless spread of sushi, freshly baked pizzas, creamy pasta and other appetisers while raising a toast to the film. Between bites, people drifted from one conversation to another before inevitably finding themselves back on the dance floor as the DJ kept the energy high.

More than a formal industry gathering, the evening felt like a celebration among friends. There were hugs, laughter, inside jokes, endless selfies and plenty of reminiscing about the making of the film. With the music pumping, glasses clinking and smiles all around, the Saptadingar Guptodhon team celebrated a successful chapter in the best possible way — surrounded by the people who helped make the adventure a hit.