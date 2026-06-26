‘Humbled’: Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman on Academy of Achievement Award honour

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has been recognised with the Academy of Achievement Award at a ceremony held in Washington, he announced on Thursday.

Sharing a photo from the ceremony on Instagram, Rahman wrote, “I am deeply humbled to receive the Academy of Achievement Award this evening.#Washington #PeterJacksonnz #EPI.”

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In the photo, clad in a sleek all-black suit, Rahman smiles for the cameras as he receives the award.

Reacting to the post, industry colleagues including Priyanka Chopra, Vedang Raina, Shekhar Kapur extended their best wishes to the singer-composer.

The Academy of Achievement is a non-profit organisation that brings together accomplished global leaders, innovators and pioneers with promising young achievers through its annual programmes.

Among the award’s past recipients are Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, American singer and civil rights activist Mavis Staples, English mathematician Sir Roger Penrose, singer-songwriter Jon Batiste, and Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel.

With a career spanning decades, Rahman has delivered unforgettable scores for films including Roja, Bombay, Taal, Lagaan, Rang De Basanti, Guru, Jodhaa Akbar, Rockstar, Highway, Tamasha, and his latest, Main Vaapas Aaunga.

Main Vaapas Aaunga marks the fifth collaboration between Rahman and filmmaker Imtiaz Ali.

Rahman also teamed up with lyricist Irshad Kamil for the film’s soundtrack, which features songs including Kya Kamaal Hai, Maskara and Ishq Mastana.

Rahman’s upcoming slate includes Mani Ratnam’s yet-to-be-titled film, which marks the first on-screen pairing of Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi.

He is also composing the soundtrack for Nitesh Tiwari’s mythological epic Ramayana, alongside Hollywood composer Hans Zimmer.