‘Fakers are back’: Raj & DK tease Shahid Kapoor-starrer ‘Farzi’ Season 2

Filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, better known as Raj & DK, on Tuesday shared a poster of Farzi Season 2, teasing the production of the upcoming instalment of the Prime Video thriller series starring Shahid Kapoor.

The director-duo shared the poster on their Instagram stories, with the words “Round 2 in progress” and “#Farzi” written over it.

The update comes exactly three years after the release of the first season on February 10, 2023.

Earlier in the day, the directors shared a throwback video featuring clips from the first season on Instagram.

Sharing a picture with the filmmakers on his Instagram story, Shahid wrote, “The fakers are back at it @rajanddk.”

The first season of Farzi revolves around Shahid’s Sunny, a disillusioned artist dealing with income inequality, and Sethupathi's Michael Vedanayagam, a Special Task Force officer.

The eight-episode show marked Shahid’s web series debut.

Released on Prime Video, the series also starred Raashii Khanna, Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Bhuvan Arora and Raashii Khanna in pivotal roles. Farzi marked the OTT debut for Shahid.