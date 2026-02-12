MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Rachel Weisz, Leo Woodall enjoy a steamy affair in Netflix’s ‘Vladimir’; trailer out

An adaptation of Julia May Jonas’s novel of the same name, the eight-episode show will premiere on March 5 on the streaming platform

Entertainment Web Desk Published 12.02.26, 11:24 AM
Rachel Weisz in ‘Vladimir’

Rachel Weisz in ‘Vladimir’ Netflix

Rachel Weisz and Leo Woodall enjoy a steamy romance in the trailer of Netflix’s upcoming limited series Vladimir, an adaptation of Julia May Jonas’s novel of the same name.

The eight-episode show will premiere on March 5 on the streaming platform.

The series follows a professor whose life begins to unravel when she becomes fixated on a charismatic and attractive new colleague.

“Seduction and obsession collide in Vladimir — a provocative limited series brimming with forbidden desires, razor-sharp wit, and charismatic, unpredictable characters. As boundaries blur and secrets simmer, she’ll risk everything to bring her most scandalous fantasies to life,” the official logline says.

The trailer shows Weisz staring at a shirtless Woodall, who “has a thing for crazy girls”. The two grow increasingly close and become involved in an affair.

The show also features John Slattery, Ellen Robertson and Jessica Henwick. Additional cast members include Matt Walsh, Kayli Carter, Miriam Silverman, Mallori Johnson, Tattiawna Jones and Louise Lambert.

Jonas serves as writer, creator and executive producer of Vladimir. Weisz executive produces alongside Sharon Horgan, Stacy Greenberg and Kira Carstensen of Merman, Jason Winer and Jon Radler of Small Dog Picture Company, and Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini.

Berman and Pulcini, Francesca Gregorini, and Josephine Bornebusch serve as directors on the series.

