R. Madhavan says a ‘3 Idiots’ sequel may not happen: ‘Sounds far-fetched

R. Madhavan has said that the idea of a sequel to Rajkumar Hirani’s 2009 comedy drama 3 Idiots sounds far-fetched.

According to media reports, the sequel was expected to go on floors in the second half of 2026.

“A sequel to 3 Idiots sounds great. But it also sounds far-fetched. All three of us Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi and I are much older now. Where do we go in the sequel? What are our lives like now? It is an interesting thought. But hardly conducive to a proper sequel,” Madhavan said in a recent interview.

“I would love to work with Raju Hirani again. But 3 Idiots again? I think that would be idiotic,” the actor told Bollywood Hungama.

Adapted from Chetan Bhagat’s novel Five Point Someone, 3 Idiots hit theatres on 25 December, 2009. It follows the story of three engineering students who share a close bond and navigate the pressures of academic life in India.

Recently, Aamir Khan said that he’s open to a 3 Idiots sequel but confirmed that he hasn’t received any offers yet. “We had so much fun making that film! My character Rancho is the most popular character I’ve played. People still talk about Rancho. So yeah, I’d love to do a sequel. But no one has approached me.”

3 Idiots won three honours at the 57th National Film Awards, including the Best Popular Film Award. It also became the first Indian movie to cross the Rs 200-crore mark.

Produced under the banner of Vinod Chopra Films, 3 Idiots also starred Mona Singh, Achyut Potdar and Boman Irani.

Madhavan was last seen in Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar, which is currently running in cinemas.