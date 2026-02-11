‘Couldn’t fly back in time’: R Madhavan on missing ‘Rang De Basanti’ reunion

The team of Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra-directed Rang De Basanti reunited on February 6 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Aamir Khan-starrer. While most of the original cast was in attendance, R. Madhavan was conspicuously absent.

The 3 Idiots actor has now revealed why he couldn’t attend the reunion. According to reports, Madhavan was abroad and couldn’t fly back in time.

“I was at a shoot abroad when the event took place, and couldn’t fly back in time. I really missed it, and I wish I could have been there with all of them to celebrate this iconic film,” Hindustan Times reported.

Madhavan also said that the reunion was initially scheduled for January but was postponed after a plane crash in Baramati, Maharashtra on January 28, which claimed the lives of many on board, including then Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

Released on January 26 2006, Rang De Basanti was written, produced and directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The coming-of-age socio-political drama featured an ensemble cast that included Aamir Khan, Siddharth (in his Hindi film debut), Atul Kulkarni, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kapoor, British actor Alice Patten (also making her Hindi debut), Waheeda Rehman and Soha Ali Khan.

The 20 years reunion and special screening in Mumbai was attended by Aamir, Siddharth, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kapoor, Atul Kulkarni and Soha Ali Khan.

Director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra was also present on the occasion. The group was seen wearing customised hoodies featuring the film’s title. The cast and crew cut a cake to mark the milestone.

Madhavan was last seen in Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar. He will be next seen in Krishnakumar Ramakumar-directed G.D.N, an upcoming biopic on GD Naidu.