Punjabi music composer Charanjit Ahuja dies at 72 after prolonged battle with cancer

Punjabi music composer Charanjit Ahuja, known for hits like Kee Banu Duniyan Da and Dushmani Jattan Di, died at the age of 72 in Mohali on Sunday, his son Sachin Ahuja said in a statement.

Ahuja was battling throat cancer for several years, receiving treatment at PGI Chandigarh.

Sharing the news of Charanjit’s demise on Instagram, his son Sachin wrote, “The greatest maestro of music, our beloved father Janab Charanjit Ahuja has left for his next musical journey with almighty.”

Charanjit is known for delivering numerous hit songs, including Kee Banu Duniyan Da (1986), Gabhroo Punjab Da (1986) and Dushmani Jattan Di (1993).

Charanjit’s passing was mourned by several political leaders, including Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, as well as prominent Punjabi singers like Jasbir Jassi, Pammi Bai, and Master Saleem.

Commemorating his legacy, Pammi wrote on Facebook, “Goodbye my elder brother music emperor Janab Charanjit Ahuja. Your musical work will always be remembered by people.”

Singer Diljit Dosanjh and filmmaker Imtiaz Ali also mourned Charanjit’s passing.

According to his family, his last rites will be conducted in Mohali on September 22.