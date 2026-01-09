Sivakarthikeyan’s ‘Parasakthi’ gets CBFC clearance, now set for Pongal release

Sivakarthikeyan’s latest film Parasakthi has received a UA 16+ certificate from the CBFC and is now slated to release on January 10, the makers announced on Friday.

Dawn Pictures, the producers of the film, shared the news on X. “A fire that speaks to all ages. #Parasakthi censored with a U/A - striking theatres worldwide from Tomorrow.”

On Thursday, industry sources told PTI the big-budget film had not received clearance from the board.

Previously, ticketing platform BookMyShow listed only three theatres selling tickets in Chennai, all located in the city’s suburban areas. However, many theatres opened up for advance booking following the CBFC certification.

Directed by Sudha Kongara, Parasakthi stars Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan and Sreeleela. Set in the 1960s, the film explores the language protests in Tamil Nadu.

The uncertainty surrounding certification affected theatre bookings across several centres, with exhibitors holding back advance ticket sales for both the Pongal releases — Parasakthi and Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan.

Prior to the clearance for Parasakthi, the Madras High Court on Friday directed the CBFC to “forthwith” grant a U/A certificate to Jana Nayagan starring Thalapathy Vijay.

Produced by Dawn Pictures, Parasakthi is being distributed by Red Giant Movies, founded by Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.