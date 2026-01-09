‘Maa Inti Bangaaram’ trailer: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s ‘perfect bahu’ moonlights as secret agent

Samantha Ruth Prabhu plays a conventional newlywed Indian middle-class woman who moonlights as a secret agent in the trailer of Maa Inti Bangaaram, dropped by the makers on Friday.

The one-minute-48-second-long trailer kicks off with a scene of Samantha’s character stepping inside her in-laws’ house. The video goes on to offer a glimpse of her struggles with fitting in as she repeatedly finds herself in awkward situations and gets frowned upon.

While everyone thinks of her as the ‘perfect bahu’, Samantha’s character secretly works on her mission.

The subsequent scenes show Samantha’s action chops in a sari. She fights a bunch of goons on a bus, wields a gun and kills intruders with a candleholder.

Samantha dropped her first-look poster from Maa Inti Bangaram on Wednesday. The film is her second production venture.

The poster shows Samantha looking fierce in a sari and tousled hair. The actress stands inside a bus in the visual.

Maa Inti Bangaram is created by Raj Nidimoru and backed by Samantha’s home banner Tralala Moving Pictures.

Actor Gulshan Devaiah is set to make his Telugu cinema debut with the upcoming film.

Samantha’s maiden production venture, Subham, hit theatres on May 9 last year. The 38-year-old actress launched her home banner Tra-la-la Moving Pictures in December 2023. She is also part of the upcoming Netflix fantasy action series Rakt Bramhand – The Bloody Kingdom.