‘Was waiting for this film’: Prosenjit Chatterjee heaps praise on Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’

Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee had been eagerly waiting to watch Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga, he said on Thursday at a special star-studded screening of the film in Kolkata.

The screening was also attended by actresses Manasi Sinha and Ekavali Khanna.

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Expressing his admiration for the filmmaker, Prosenjit said, “I was waiting for this film because I'm a huge, huge fan of Imtiaz,”. “And I'm very, very sure the film will be loved by everybody,” he added.

Veteran television actress Manasi Sinha said, “Ami bodhoy ei chobi ta aaro 5 baar dekhbo” (“I think I would happily watch this film five more times”).

Calling Main Vaapas Aaunga a “heart-breakingly beautiful film,” Ekavali Khanna also lauded the movie.

Starring Vedang Raina, Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari and Naseeruddin Shah, Main Vaapas Aaunga is set against the backdrop of Partition, and explores themes of love, longing and intergenerational connections.

In Main Vaapas Aaunga, Naseeruddin Shah plays an ageing man who is unable to get over the memories of a woman he loved and lost during the Partition of India in 1947. As he lies on his deathbed, longing for one final reunion, his grandson (Diljit Dosanjh) attempts to piece together the unfinished love story his grandfather is desperately trying to recount.

Sharvari stars as the younger version of Shah's lost love, while Vedang Raina essays the younger version of Shah's character.

Main Vaapas Aaunga hit theatres across India on June 12.