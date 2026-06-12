From ‘Sweet Magnolias’ to ‘Dridam’: Seven OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

As the weekend mood sets in, it’s time to binge-watch some exciting titles that streaming platforms are bringing right to our doorsteps. From action-packed thrillers to heartwarming romantic dramas, this month’s lineup has something for every viewer — and these are the shows you definitely shouldn’t miss.

Shelter

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Starring Jason Statham, the action drama follows Michael Mason, a former government assassin hiding on a remote island. When a violent storm leaves Jessie, played by Bodhi Rae Breathnach, stranded, Mason takes her in, ultimately drawing the wrath of ruthless MI6 operatives.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Sweet Magnolias

Starring JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott and Jamie Lynn Spears, the slice-of-drama follows the story of three friends from a small Southern town. As they juggle careers, romance, and family, they lean on each other through thick and thin.

Where to watch: Netflix

Norway: The Dark Horse

The docuseries details the Norwegian men’s national football team’s historic return to the World Cup after a 26-year drought. Directed by Emil Trier, the series follows head coach Ståle Solbakken and global stars like Erling Haaland and Martin Ødegaard as they break their generational curse.

Where to watch: Netflix

Dridam

Helmed by Drishyam filmmaker Jeethu Joseph, Dridam is a Malayalam crime-investigative thriller that follows Vijay Radhakrishnan (Shane Nigam), a rookie Sub-Inspector (SI) whose first posting is at a seemingly peaceful rural police station in Idukki. His quiet new life is quickly shattered when he faces a barrage of back-to-back crimes.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Every Year After

Based on Carley Fortune’s bestselling novel Every Summer After, the romantic drama is set in the lakeside town of Barry’s Bay. Starring Sadie Soverall and Matt Cornett, the series follows a tale of first love that unfolds over six years and is shaped by one pivotal week.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Taarakata

The series follows Agni Sen (Vikram Chatterjee), a former police officer battling fragmented memory loss after a traumatic incident. He returns to his hometown under mysterious circumstances to investigate a puzzling death connected to his suppressed past, blurring the lines between a chaotic investigation and his own search for truth.

Where to watch: Zee5

Queens

Starring Mimi Chakraborty, the series follows four women—a mother-in-law and her three daughters-in-law — who are widowed on the same night. United by grief and years of systemic oppression, they join forces to seek revenge against the powerful political figures responsible for the murders.

Where to watch: Hoichoi