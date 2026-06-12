‘Gram Chikitsalay 2’ trailer: Amol Parashar’s Dr Prabhat faces a new challenge that puts his ideals to test

Amol Parashar’s Dr Prabhat faces a new challenge in the trailer of season 2 of Prime video’s rural comedy series Gram Chikitsalay, dropped by the streamer on Friday.

The two-minute-31-second-long video offers a glimpse into Dr. Prabhat (Parashar) as he continues working to revive the village’s Primary Health Centre (PHC).

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He faces a new challenge in ensuring that patients receive medicines as prescribed. However, in subsequent scenes, he discovers that Vinay Pathak’s Dr Chetak Kumar is getting all his medicine requirements fulfilled on time.

Dr Prabhat later learns that he must compete at the district level, where PHCs are ranked, and the winning centre gets all requests approved by the CMO office.

While his bond with the villagers grows stronger, new obstacles put his ideals to the test.

“Bhatkandi jaane ke liye phirse taiyaar ho jaiye #GramChikitsalayOnPrime, New Season, June 23,” reads the caption on Instagram.

From the makers of Panchayat, Gram Chikitsalay released on May 9, 2025. It chronicles the journey of a city doctor adjusting to life at a small-town public health centre as he attempts to revive the facility in Bhathkandi.

Produced by The Viral Fever (TVF), Gram Chikitsalay is directed by Lalitam Tiwari and written by Vaibhav Suman and Shreya Srivastava.

The returning cast includes Akash Makhija, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Vinay Pathak, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Garima Vikrant Singh, with Dinesh Lal Yadav joining the series this season.

Gram Chikitsalay season 2 is set to premiere on Prime Video on June 23.