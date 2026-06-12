Gary Oldman-starrer 'Slow Horses' Season 6 to release in September

The sixth season of Apple TV's acclaimed spy drama "Slow Horses", starring Academy Award winner Gary Oldman, will premiere on on September 16, the streaming platform has announced.

The OTT platform also unveiled a first look at the six-episode season, which will roll out weekly, with the final episode airing on October 21, according to a press release.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Slow Horses" is a darkly humorous espionage drama following a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 known as Slough House.

Oldman plays Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but cantankerous chief of the misfit spies, who frequently find themselves navigating the smoke and mirrors of the espionage world.

In the sixth season, the Slow Horses go on the run as Diana Taverner embroils them in a high-stakes game of retaliation and revenge, read the official logline.

The show's ensemble cast also includes Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Christopher Chung, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Rosalind Eleazar, Joanna Scanlan, Samuel West, Ruth Bradley, Tom Brooke, Jonathan Pryce and Hugo Weaving.

Actor Lenny Rush joins as a new addition this season.

The Emmy Award and BAFTA TV Award-winning series has been widely praised by critics.

The series is produced for Apple TV by See-Saw Films. Season six is adapted by co-executive producer Gaby Chiappe, with Adam Randall returning to direct.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.