Ektaa Kapoor announces Season 7 of popular fantasy drama ‘Naagin’ starring Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Producer Ektaa Kapoor unveiled the first look of the upcoming season of fantasy drama Naagin, which featured actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as the titular character.

Sharing a video of Priyanka as Naagin for season 7, Colors TV wrote, “If you really desire someone, the entire universe strategises to help you meet them.”

Priyanka dazzled in a fringed, golden top with thin straps and a deep V-neckline. She wore a matching golden draped skirt with a high slit on the left leg.

Before Priyanka, the titular character of Naagin was played by actresses Mouni Roy, Tejasswi Prakash, and Surbhi Jyoti.

In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss Season 17, Ektaa Kapoor and Priyanka joined Salman Khan and the other contestants of the show as special guests. While Kapoor played a few games on the show along with the contestants, Priyanka impressed the audience with her dance performance.

The Naagin franchise follows the story of a shape-shifting female serpent (naagin) who seeks revenge against those who wronged her or her family, often involving a magical gem called the naagmani.

While a specific synopsis depends on the season, the overarching plot involves themes of revenge, love, and duty, as the naagin navigates her dual life between the human and serpent worlds.

Naagin Season 6, starring Tejasswi Prakash, was released in 2022. For Season 7, the storyline will revolve around Kumbh Mela, a sacred fair organised in India.

Further details about the cast and crew are still under wraps.