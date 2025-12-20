In Pictures: Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat attends Donald Trump’s White House Christmas dinner

Bollywood actress-model Mallika Sherawat recently attended the White House Christmas dinner, hosted by US President Donald Trump. The actress has shared glimpses from the event on social media. Here’s a look.

Mallika looked radiant in a chic, sparkly pink-ombre slip dress at the event. She complemented her look with a small handbag.

“Being invited to the White House Christmas dinner feels completely surreal - Grateful,” the actress wrote on Instagram alongside the pictures.

The 49-year-old actress also paired her dress with a fur jacket draped over her shoulders.

The actress also shared a small clip of Donald Trump extending warm greetings for the holidays to the guests.

While many Instagram users applauded Mallika, some wondered how she got an invite to the event. “Congrats! How did you get invited? I'm curious,” reads one such comment.

Mallika was last seen in Raaj Shaandilyaa’s Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video alongside Triptii Dimri and Rajkummar Rao.