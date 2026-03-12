Priyanka Chopra-starrer ‘The Bluff’ tops global streaming originals chart

Priyanka Chopra-starrer pirate adventure The Bluff has emerged as the most-watched original film across OTT platforms worldwide, as per US media reports.

According to Variety, The Bluff topped the Streaming Originals: Film chart for the week of February 27 to March 5. The report said that the film, which premiered on Prime Video in February, accumulated an estimated 300.3 million minutes of viewership during the tracking period.

It is followed by Accused, directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, which debuted on Netflix on February 27. Starring Konkona Sensharma and Pratibha Ranta, the psychological thriller revolves around a London-based gynecologist facing serious allegations of sexual misconduct at the workplace.

The film has amassed an estimated 213.1 million minutes of viewership.

In third place is Firebreak, directed by David Victori, which was also released on Netflix and recorded 177.2 million minutes of viewership.

The fourth spot is held by Paul McCartney: Man on the Run, directed by Morgan Neville and released on Prime Video, with 156.2 million minutes of viewership.

Rounding out the top five is The Wrecking Crew, directed by Ángel Manuel Soto. The Prime Video release logged an estimated 110.6 million minutes of viewership.

Set in the Cayman Islands, The Bluff follows the story of Ercell Borden (Priyanka), a fishwife living in an Eden-like Caribbean town with her son and sister-in-law. Her husband, sailor TH Borden (Ismael Cruz Córdova), has been captured by a pirate named Connor (Karl Urban), who is now hunting her to settle old scores.

Forced to confront a past she had long tried to leave behind, Ercell must embrace her alter ego: Bloody Mary, a feared pirate legend, in order to protect her family.

Directed by Frank E Flowers, The Bluff is produced by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo and Angela Russo-Otstot under the banner AGBO. The film has been streaming on Prime Video since February 25.

The ensemble cast includes Safia Oakley-Green, Temuera Morrison, Zack Morris and David Field, among others.