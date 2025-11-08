Priyanka Chopra makes singing comeback with Hindi rendition of ‘Last Christmas’

Actress-producer Priyanka Chopra has made a comeback to singing after nearly eight years with her latest Hindi rendition of the classic George Michael song Last Christmas for a new film titled Christmas Karma.

On Friday, the makers of the upcoming British musical comedy drama Christmas Karma shared a video of the song featuring Priyanka.

Priyanka’s rendition blends traditional rhythm with the joyful spirit of the Christmas anthem for the Christmas Karma album that celebrates the UK’s rich and diverse music scene. In the music video, Priyanka looks elegant in an all-white ensemble featuring a turtle neck top.

“Get in the festive spirit and listen now to Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nitin Sawhney and Anoushka Shankar’s brand new version of Last Christmas - a reimagined classic with a Desi twist, featured in the upcoming #ChristmasKarma movie and perfect for soundtracking the holiday season,” the makers of Christmas Karma wrote on X alongside the music video.

Originally sung by British pop duo Wham!, the song was released in 1986.

Priyanka Chopra sang her debut single In My City with will.i.am in 2012. She then sang a follow-up song Exotic with Pitbull in 2013, and recorded a Marathi song, Baba, for her production venture Ventilator.

Chopra’s first Bollywood playback song was Chaoro from the sports biopic Mary Kom (2014). In 2015, she sang the title song of Dil Dhadakne Do with Farhan Akhtar. In 2017, Priyanka released her EDM song titled Young and Free in collaboration with Australian DJ Will Sparks.

Priyanka recently confirmed her return to the Indian cinemas after six years with S.S. Rajamouli’s upcoming action drama Globe Trotter, which also stars Mahesh Babu.

Her last Bollywood film, titled Sky is Pink, was released in 2019.