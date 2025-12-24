Animated fantasy film ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ garners 500 million views on Netflix

Netflix’s popular animated fantasy film KPop Demon Hunters has garnered 500 million views since its 20 June premiere, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

“We’re goin’ up, up, up, it’s our moment! The interrogation is being maintained today as well. Thank you to everyone who contributed to 500 million views,” Netflix wrote on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

In July, KPop Demon Hunters became the most-watched original animated film of all time on the platform.

Following its premiere, the film emerged as the first-ever English film on the platform to remain at No. 1 overall, and top the English-language movie chart, in its fifth week of release.

Earlier this year, the song Golden from the film secured the top spot in Billboard Global 200 and Global Excl. US charts, followed by the other two tracks — My Idol and Soda Pop — in the Top 10.

KPop Demon Hunters emerged as the most-streamed film on Netflix, by trending at No.1 in 22 countries on the day of its release. It also reached the Top 10 in 93 countries. The film topped the global movie charts on Netflix for four consecutive days in 17 countries.

Helmed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, KPop Demon Hunters centres around a girl band, Huntrix, whose members balance their double lives, moonlighting as demon hunters. The members of Huntrix face off against their nemesis, Saja Boys, whose members are secretly demons.

The film flaunts a star-studded cast, bringing renowned names as its voice actors, including Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, Lee Byung-hun and Joel Chrim Booster.