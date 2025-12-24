‘Acting ki fielding set hai’: Rohit Sharma bats for Hawkins with kit designed by Steve Harrington in ‘Stranger Things’ promo

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma gears up to bat for Hawkins with a kit designed by Steve Harrington ahead of Stranger Things finale in a new promo shared by Netflix on Tuesday.

In the video, Rohit walks into a locker room where his team members are relaxing while listening to music. Sporting his jersey with the number eleven, Rohit asks everyone to stop wasting time and have a serious approach.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ‘Hitman’ alerts everyone about the upcoming finale, which he says can turn their whole lives ‘upside down’. It ends with Rohit motivating his team and throwing an open challenge to Vecna. He says that his fielding is set and it is time to put an end to the Upside Down once and for all.

Both cricket and Stranger Things fans were in for a treat. Gushing over Rohit in the comments, one of them wrote, “After cricket acting ki fielding set hai.” Referring to Rohit’s famous line “Garden mein ghoom raha hai kya?” which he also recreates in the video, another fan commented cheekily, “Vecna :- Sorry Bhai Galti Se Garden Mai Aa Gya.”

The highly-anticipated second volume of Stranger Things Season 5 is set to drop on Netflix on 26 December in India. The finale will premiere on New Year’s Eve.

Following Will Byers’ (Noah Schnapp) awakening in the closing scene of Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1, the Hawkins gang are set to head out on an adventure to protect Hawkins from Vecna once and for all as the town teeters on the brink of collapse.

Volume 2 will pick up after the events of the first instalment of the fifth season, which hit Netflix on 27 November. It will begin with Chapter Five: Shock Jock with a one-hour-eight-minute-long runtime, followed by the sixth episode titled Escape from Camazotz (1h 15m) and the seventh episode The Bride (1h 6m).

The finale, which will conclude the final season’s 8-episode run, is titled The Rightside Up. It has a whopping two-hour-eight-minute-long runtime.