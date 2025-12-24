‘Ways of seeing’: Ayan Mukerji soaks in the winter spirit in Kolkata

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji embraced the winter spirit during his recent visit to Kolkata. From strolling along Park Street to attending prayer meetings at Belur Math, the actor shared snippets from his trip on social media on Tuesday. Here’s a look.

1 7

ADVERTISEMENT

Ayan took a stroll at the South Park Street Cemetery, marveling at their old-world architecture.

2 7

“Ways of Seeing…,” the 41-year-old filmmaker wrote on Instagram.

3 7

Ayan experienced the magic of Christmas lights at Park Street.

4 7

Ayan also attended a prayer meet at Belur Math.

5 7

Ayan took a tour of the Marble Palace, marveling at the exquisite artworks inside.

6 7

From the festive lights to the yellow taxi, Ayan embraced every bit of Kolkata’s authentic charm.

7 7

Ayan’s last directorial was War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr.