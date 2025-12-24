Ranveer Singh steps away from Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Don 3’, signs up for ‘Pralay’: Reports

Ranveer Singh has backed out of Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 and joined the ensemble cast of Pralay, as per media reports. Earlier, Kiara Advani had exited Don 3 following her pregnancy. Reports at that time suggested that Kriti Sanon had been roped in to replace her.

Don 3 was set to go on the floors by the end of January 2026.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, following the massive success of Dhurandhar, Ranveer is clear about the kind of films he wants to do next.

Ranveer doesn’t want to be seen in back-to-back gangster films, which is why he has prioritised Pralay, a source close to the project told Pinkvilla.

Pralay is an Applause Entertainment-backed film about a man who goes to extreme lengths to protect his family after a zombie outbreak.

Veteran writers Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan created the character of Don back in the 1970s.

The Farhan Akhtar-directed franchise started after Excel Entertainment bought the rights to the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 1978 film of the same name. Shah Rukh Khan played the titular role in the first two instalments, alongside Priyanka Chopra and Boman Irani.