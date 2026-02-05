Priyanka Chopra is a gamer, and she’s also waiting for ‘GTA 6’ like the rest of us

Priyanka Chopra needs no introduction. But what many fans may not know is that she’s a gamer — and not a casual one.

A recently surfaced video from the promotions of her upcoming film Varanasi shows the actress fondly talking about her love for video games.

From carrying her portable Nintendo everywhere to spending hours on FIFA, enjoying Mortal Kombat and growing up with consoles as her constant companions, Priyanka spoke about how gaming was never just a phase for her.

Sitting beside her Varanasi co-star Mahesh Babu, the actress also revealed that she loved playing Grand Theft Auto. When the interviewer jokingly brought up the next instalment, which has turned into a cultural gag due to its perpetual delay, Priyanka smiled and said she’s excited for the new game “hopefully” arriving soon.

That single word was enough to trigger the internet’s favourite running joke.

Grand Theft Auto VI has been in the pipeline for years. After Rockstar Games confirmed development in 2022 and released the first trailer in December 2023, fans hoped the wait was nearly over. Instead, the long gap since GTA V launched in 2013 turned the sixth part into a full-blown meme, with users joking that marriages, degrees, careers and an entire lifetime would happen before GTA VI.

The humour only grew after a massive 2022 leak, when a user known as “teapotuberhacker” uploaded dozens of early gameplay footage online. Constant rumours, ever-shifting timelines and Rockstar’s notoriously perfectionist approach have kept the joke alive.

Meanwhile, Priyanka’s professional calendar is adding one title after another to her filmography.

Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, Varanasi stars Priyanka as Mandakini, with Mahesh Babu as the protagonist Rudhra and Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist Kumbha. The film marks Priyanka’s return to Indian cinema after The Sky Is Pink and is slated for a worldwide theatrical release in 2027.

But the real question, as the internet often asks, is will Varanasi hit theatres before gamers finally get their hands on the long-awaited GTA VI?