Malti’s fourth birthday to Golden Globes: Priyanka Chopra’s January moments in pictures

Actress Priyanka Chopra has shared glimpses of Mati Marie’s birthday celebrations and other important moments she witnessed in January. The photos, shared on Instagram, also offer a glimpse into the Golden Globe Awards.

The Citadel actress aced her fashion game, pairing a traditional white two-piece co-ord set with a long, oversized beige furry coat. A small bindi, golden bangles and matching loafers rounded off her look.

Little Malti, who celebrated her fourth birthday on January 15, looked adorable in a pink dress.

“Random January.. you’ve been good so far,” Priyanka captioned her post on Instagram.

Priyanka and Nick visited the Turks and Caicos Islands, a British overseas territory in the North Atlantic, to celebrate their daughter Malti Marie’s fourth birthday.

At the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards, Priyanka presented an award alongside K-pop band Blackpink member Lisa. The duo presented the award for best actor in a television drama.

While Priyanka slayed in a black off-shoulder corset gown, Lisa stunned in a shimmering silver embellished gown with sheer detailing and a high-neck silhouette.

Priyanka attended the Golden Globe Awards with husband Nick Jonas.

Priyanka was caught in a candid moment with daughter Malti by the pool.

Priyanka will be next seen in S.S. Rajamouli’s upcoming action drama Varanasi, which also stars Mahesh Babu.

Varanasi marks Priyanka’s return to Indian cinema after 2019’s The Sky is Pink, which also stars Farhan Akhtar. This is also the first time that Mahesh Babu is collaborating with Rajamouli.

The upcoming action drama is expected to hit theatres worldwide in March 2027.