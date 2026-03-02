Catherine O’Hara gets posthumous award from Screen Actors Guild, receives standing ovation

Catherine O'Hara has become the first woman to receive an individual posthumous honour from the Screen Actors Guild, winning Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series at the 2026 Actor Awards on Sunday.

The ceremony, previously known as the SAG Awards, was held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

O’Hara was awarded for her performance on The Studio. Her co-star Seth Rogen accepted the award on her behalf.

Rogen recalled how the veteran actress frequently sent polite e-mails suggesting rewrites of her scenes on The Studio, and said her ideas consistently improved them.

“It showed you can be a genius and can be kind, and one of those things does not have to come at the expense of the other,” Rogen said at the ceremony in Los Angeles.

“If you have people in your lives who don't know her work, show them O'Hara dancing to Harry Belafonte in Beetlejuice, show them O'Hara hurting her knee in Best in Show and doing that amazing thing where she hobbles around, and tell the people as they are laughing that that's Catherine O'Hara and we were lucky that we got to live in a world where she so generously shared her talents with us,” Rogen added.

O’Hara, a comedy veteran, was widely known for her roles in films including Home Alone and Beetlejuice. She won an Emmy in 2021 for her performance in the television series Schitt's Creek.

She died on January 30 at the age of 71 from a pulmonary embolism.

The Actor Awards are presented by the actors’ union SAG-AFTRA. The event streamed live on Netflix with Kristen Bell returning as host.