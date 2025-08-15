Prime Video drops first look poster for ‘Fallout’ Season 2 ahead of December 2025 premiere

Prime Video on Thursday unveiled the official poster for the second season of its critically acclaimed post-apocalyptic drama Fallout, confirming a December 2025 premiere.

The poster teases a shift in setting to New Vegas, with returning characters Lucy MacLean (Ella Purnell), The Ghoul (Walton Goggins), Maximus (Aaron Moten) and Dogmeat on the city’s outskirts.

ADVERTISEMENT

The location change was hinted at in the Season 1 finale, when Overseer Hank MacLean (Kyle MacLachlan) was seen approaching the city limits.

Set 15 years after the events of the video game Fallout: New Vegas, the new chapter promises a fresh take. “We’re not picking up from one of the game’s canon endings,” co-showrunner Graham Wagner clarified, adding that the wasteland “never stays the same” and that “a constant churn of trauma” shapes its evolution.

Wagner also confirmed that Robert House — glimpsed briefly in a pre-war flashback last season — will be a key presence in Season 2. Deathclaws, a fan-favourite menace from the games, are also making their live-action debut.

The series, based on Bethesda’s best-selling franchise, explores the fractured world two centuries after a nuclear apocalypse, as sheltered survivors confront a violent and bizarre wasteland. Macaulay Culkin joins the ensemble as “a crazy genius-type character”, alongside returning cast members Moisés Arias, Xelia Mendes-Jones and others.

Produced by Kilter Films in association with Amazon MGM Studios and Bethesda, Fallout will be available on Prime Video in English and dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.