‘Demon Slayer’ anime to stream for free on YouTube ahead of Infinity Castle arc release

Demon Slayer fans will be able to stream the entire anime series for free on Crunchyroll’s official YouTube channel starting August 16, the streamer announced recently.

The development comes almost a month ahead of Demon Slayer’s Infinity Castle Arc trilogy Part 1 India release on September 12.

The free watch party will begin at 10.00am PT (10.30pm IST) on August 16. Viewers can watch the series in a livestream format, which will include real-time live chat. The anime episodes and movies will be available in Japanese with English subtitles.

Arcs to be featured during the stream will include Final Selection, First Mission, Asakusa, Tsuzumi Mansion, Natagumo Mountain, Rehabilitation Training, the Mugen Train movie, Entertainment District, Swordsmith Village, and Hashira Training. The stream will conclude with trailers for Infinity Castle.

Set in Taisho-era Japan, Demon Slayer follows the story of Tanjiro Kamado, who returns home one day to find that his family has been killed by demons and his sister Nezuko has been turned into one. He resolves to avenge his family and find a cure for his sister. Soon, he comes across the Demon Slayer Corps and undergoes rigorous training to become a skilled swordsman to protect humanity from the vicious demons.

The Infinity Castle Arc trilogy follows Tanjiro, the Demon Slayer Corps, and the seven Hashira being pulled by the demon king Muzan into his lair for a final battle. The arc covers various fights against the Upper Rank demons, the most powerful demons in existence, before the ultimate showdown with Muzan.

The first part of the Infinity Castle arc, already released in Japan on July 18, follows Tanjiro facing off against Upper Rank Three demon Akaza to avenge Fire Hashira Rengoku’s tragic death.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 1 opened with a collection of 1.7 billion yen (around USD 12 million) at the Japanese box office on July 18, breaking the record for highest opening day collection set by 2020’s Mugen Train.