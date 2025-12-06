Cillian Murphy’s Tommy Shelby returns in ‘Peaky Blinders’ film set for Netflix debut in March 2026

Netflix’s upcoming Peaky Blinders film titled The Immortal Man is set to drop on Netflix on 20 March, the streamer announced on Friday.

“The legendary gypsy gangster Tommy Shelby returns in Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man. In select theaters March 6 and on Netflix March 20 2026,” Netflix wrote alongside a poster of Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby on Instagram.

The film will also release in select theatres on March 6.

Tommy Shelby and his motley crew of Birmingham mobsters are returning to Netflix in the feature film, which is written by series creator Steven Knight and directed by Tom Harper. The Immortal Man follows the Shelbys into a new era.

“It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me,” Murphy told Netflix in a statement. “It is very gratifying to be re-collaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for the fans.”

The logline of the film reads: “Birmingham, 1940. Amidst the chaos of WWII, Tommy Shelby is driven back from a self-imposed exile to face his most destructive reckoning yet. With the future of the family and the country at stake, Tommy must face his own demons, and choose whether to confront his legacy, or burn it to the ground. By order of the Peaky Blinders.”

Alongside Murphy, Mission Impossible actress Rebecca Ferguson is set to star in the film. Other cast members include Tim Roth, Sophie Rundle, Ned Dennehy, Packy Lee, Ian Peck, Jay Lycurgo, Barry Keoghan, and Stephen Graham.

Peaky Blinders follows the rise of the Shelby family’s criminal empire, led by the cunning and ambitious Tommy, in post-World War I Birmingham. The series explores their cahooting up with rival gangs, their tie-ups with the government as well as their international interests.

Tom Harper, who directed all the episodes in the show’s first season in 2013, will helm the new film from a script by Peaky Blinders writer Steven Knight.