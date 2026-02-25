‘Pride and Prejudice’ teaser: Emma Corrin, Jack Lowden play Elizabeth Bennet and Mr Darcy

The first teaser trailer for Netflix’s Pride and Prejudice series, based on Jane Austen’s classic novel of the same name, was dropped by the streamer on Tuesday. The clip offers a first look at Emma Corrin and Jack Lowden as Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy, respectively.

The six-part series is billed as a faithful, classic adaptation of the novel. It is written by Dolly Alderton (Everything I Know About Love, Good Material) and directed by Euros Lyn (Heartstopper). The series is set to premiere on Netflix in fall 2026.

In addition to Corrin and Lowden, the ensemble cast includes Olivia Colman as Mrs. Bennet, Rufus Sewell as Mr. Bennet, Freya Mavor as Jane Bennet, Jamie Demetriou as Mr. Collins, Daryl McCormack as Mr. Bingley, Louis Partridge as Mr. Wickham, Rhea Norwood as Lydia Bennet, Siena Kelly as Caroline Bingley, Fiona Shaw as Lady Catherine de Bourg, Hopey Parish as Mary Bennet and Hollie Avery as Kitty Bennet.

“In a year rife with regency drama for loyal fans, Pride and Prejudice will join the yearn-aissance in the Autumn to faithfully bring Jane Austen’s iconic story back to life for audiences that cherish it, whilst inspiring a new generation to fall in love with it for the first time,” Netflix said in a statement.

According to Tudum, the Pride and Prejudice series will be a period-faithful adaptation that closely follows the original text of Austen’s novel, first published anonymously in 1813. The story revolves the complex romance between Elizabeth Bennet, the daughter of a country gentleman, and Mr. Darcy, a wealthy aristocratic landowner.

Initially divided by their contrasting social positions and mutual misjudgments, the pair gradually confront their own prejudices and evolve over the course of the narrative, ultimately falling in love.

Alderton serves as writer and executive producer, with Lyn directing. Corrin also joins as an executive producer while leading the series.

According to Jane Austen's House, more than 20 million copies of the novel have been sold worldwide since its publication over two centuries ago.

Meanwhile, Austen’s Sense and Sensibility is set to receive a new film adaptation later this year from Focus Features. The project will star Daisy Edgar-Jones as Elinor Dashwood, Esmé Creed-Miles as Marianne Dashwood and Catríona Balfe as Mrs. Dashwood.