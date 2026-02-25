Rapper Flipperachi is looking forward to watching ‘Dhurandhar’ during India tour

Bahraini rapper Flipperachi is looking forward to finally watching Dhurandhar during his upcoming India tour, he said during a recent interview.

The rapper found unexpected fame in India when actor Akshaye Khanna grooved to his track FA9LA in director Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller. The film was banned in several Gulf countries, preventing the rapper from watching it on the big screen.

“What can I say, it’s a great feeling. I’ve been building my career in the region (Bahrain) for years, so to see the music connect on this scale in India is special. I didn’t expect the magnitude of the response, but I’m grateful for it. All I gotta say is, I appreciate the love from India. It doesn’t go unnoticed, and I’m excited to connect with everyone in person,” the rapper told Hindustan Times.

The popularity of FA9LA extended beyond India. In the UAE, the track surged on regional charts, helping Flipperachi set a Guinness World Record for the most Billboard Arabia charts topped simultaneously. According to the rapper, the film also drove renewed interest in his earlier work.

“Anytime something reaches that level, it introduces your music to new listeners. I’ve seen people from different countries discovering not just FA9LA but also my older catalogue. That’s always rewarding,” he said.

“I haven't had the fortune to watch Dhurandhar yet, but I look forward to it. It's important for me to see how the song was placed in the film as a representation of the whole film,” he said, adding, “Watching it with an Indian audience would be a completely different experience. I’d love to feel that energy in the room,” he added.

The rapper also expressed interest in meeting the team behind the film during his visit. “I’ve watched Indian films growing up; Bollywood was always popular in Bahrain. There's always been that deep connection between Bahrain and Indian culture,” he said.

Flipperachi is scheduled to perform in Mumbai and Bengaluru on March 13 and 14, respectively. Meanwhile, the sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is slated for a theatrical release on March 19.