UK eVisa goes live today: What’s new, passports to be returned on same day of application

The UK immigration system is switching from physical visas to eVisas, starting Wednesday.

Applicants will still need to visit a Visa Application Centre (VAC) for an appointment and to submit their passport when applying for a visa, but passports will be returned the same day.

From Wednesday, transit visas will also become eVisas.

On the eve of the transition, UK government officials met travel operators in south Calcutta to address their questions.

“Starting tomorrow, visitors will receive an eVisa. The change marks a significant improvement in the journey as applicants will only need to visit the Visa Application Centre once to provide biometric details and confirm their identities. Their passports will be returned. They won’t be keeping your passports,” said Bhaarat Dave, deputy head of mission at the British deputy high commission in Calcutta.

Anil Punjabi, chairman of the Travel Agents Federation of India (TAFI), eastern region, told Metro: “The travel agents have welcomed the transition. The biggest advantage is that the traveller will get to keep the passport. We also hope the processing time will come down in the future.”

Metro was part of the interaction hosted by the federation. Based on the discussions, here’s a low-down on the new system:

Q: What is an eVisa?

A: An eVisa is a digital record of identity and immigration status — for example, the type of visa a person has or whether they have indefinite leave to remain in the UK (settlement). It also records the conditions of a visitor’s status, such as whether they are allowed to work, study, or are simply visiting as a tourist.

Q: What is changing from February 25?

A: From February 25, 2026, visitors (except British and Irish citizens) will get an eVisa only. This digital immigration status replaces visa vignette stickers in passports. For now, the expected processing time remains around 15 days.

Q: What happens to an applicant’s passport?

A: The VAC returns the passport on the same day as the appointment. This allows applicants to travel elsewhere if needed.

If the UK eVisa is approved in time, they can check it online and enter the UK from another country.

Q: What does the change mean for visitors to the UK?

A: With an eVisa, applicants only need to attend the VAC once to confirm their identity. There is no need to revisit to collect a physicalvisa.

Once the application is approved, applicants receive an email notification. They will be asked to create a UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) account to access their eVisa.

All eVisa holders — including dependants, children and the elderly — must create a UKVI account before travelling.

If the traveller’s passport is correctly linked to their UKVI account, airlines and carriers can automatically confirm permission to travel via UK Home Office checks.

Q: How to create a UKVI account?

A: Go to Gov.uk/eVisa or follow the link in the decision notification and select “Create an Account”.

Provide an email address and phone number to receive a security code.

Verify identity using passport details. This requires a smartphone to install an app and involves taking a photo of the applicant’s face.

Create UKVI accounts for dependants or children if travelling as a family. The same email and phone number can be used for all.

Once set up, users can sign in anytime to check their eVisa or update details.

Q: What are the benefits of eVisas?

A: Streamlined application process: passports are returned the same day.

Convenience: applicants can access and manage their data via their UKVI account anytime, anywhere.

Security: eVisas are more secure than physical documents and cannot be lost, stolen or tampered with.