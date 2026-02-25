Kashmiri Pandits group urges safeguards and global attention over threats

A group representing non-migrant Kashmiri Pandits has sought “decisive preventive measures” to ensure the community’s safety against the backdrop of threats from suspected militants, while also urging the UN rights body and other international organisations to monitor the situation.

The Kashmiri Pandit Sangarsh Samiti (KPSS) has uploaded on social media a purported letter, which it said was issued by “so-called Falcon Group of The Resistance Front (TRF) — widely recognised as a Pakistan-backed terror proxy”.

The authenticity of the letter could not be independently verified.

BJP leader Sunil Sharma said he had seen the letter vowing “to target Kashmiri migrants and civilians”. He said he could not confirm whether the letter was authentic, warning that those behind it would be hunted down.

The BJP leader said it was not 1990 when Kashmiri Pandits were forced to leave, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was responsible for their security.

The letter has warned of bloodshed against alleged attempts at politicising issues such as tourism or the return of migrants. It carries no specific threat to non-migrant Pandits.

The KPSS, in a post on X, said the alleged threat represented “a calculated attempt to undermine peace and communal harmony in Kashmir”.

“Such groups thrive on fear and instability, repeatedly projecting the peaceful and indigenous Kashmiri Pandit minority as symbolic targets to sustain their violent relevance,” it said.

“At a time when democratic governance led by the BJP asserts normalcy in Jammu & Kashmir, these recurring threats expose serious gaps in preventive security and administrative responsiveness,” it added.

The group said the “continued indifference displayed by sections of the system under the ministry of home affairs and the government of Jammu and Kashmir raises troubling questions about minority protection mechanisms”.

The group stated that the situation raised a serious human rights concern that warranted international attention.

“We urge the United Nations Human Rights Council, Amnesty International, and Human Rights Watch to closely monitor developments affecting minority safety in Kashmir,” the KPSS said. It also requested “the constitutional pillars of this democratic sovereign nation to safeguard the minorities living in this part of the world”.

The group urged the high court Chief Justice to take suo motu cognisance of the issue.